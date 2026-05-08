Election 2028: Bawumia appoints all four NPP presidential aspirants as co-chairmen of new policy committees

All four presidential aspirants who contested in the New Patriotic Party’s January 2026 primary have been appointed as co-chairmen of newly constituted NPP Policy Committees in what is being viewed as a strategic effort to promote unity within the party.

The appointments were announced by the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as part of plans to establish a structured and data-driven policy framework aimed at repositioning the party as a credible government in waiting.

The new framework is expected to generate evidence-based policy alternatives across key sectors of the economy and governance while strengthening the party’s policy direction ahead of future elections.

At the top of the structure is the NPP Policy Committee, which will be chaired by former Works and Housing and Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Dr. Kwasi Nyame Baafi has been appointed Secretary to the Committee and is expected to provide technical and administrative leadership for its operations.

The committee will supervise several sector-based policy groups covering areas such as employment and jobs, education, health, energy, roads and transport, decentralisation and local governance, land and natural resources, and the economy, among others.

Each committee is expected to conduct research, engage experts and stakeholders, and develop policy proposals backed by data for review and approval by the flagbearer.

According to Dr. Bawumia’s office, the initiative is intended to shift the NPP from reactive opposition politics to what it described as “proactive, solution-oriented governance preparation.”

The office indicated that Dr. Bawumia wants the party to consistently present Ghanaians with practical and credible alternatives rather than merely criticising government policies.

Former Assin Central MP and businessman, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has been appointed Co-Chairman of the Employment and Jobs Policy Committee, an area closely linked to his advocacy for entrepreneurship and private sector-driven employment.

Former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, will serve as Co-Chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Policy Committee, focusing on challenges within Ghana’s housing sector.

Former Agriculture and Interior Minister, Bryan Acheampong, has been named Co-Chairman of the Defence and Interior Policy Committee, bringing his experience in security and governance to the role.

Former Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has also been appointed Co-Chairman of the Education Policy Committee, where he is expected to contribute his expertise in educational reforms and policy innovation.