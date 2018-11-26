Dalex Finance Elevates Clinic To Hospital Status

Kordiabe (Greater Accra), Nov. 26, – The Saint Andrew’s Catholic Clinic at Kordiabe in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region has been elevated to a hospital status.

The 30-bed Hospital’s facilities includes: a theater and also houses the three main wards of the hospital- male, female and children’s wards as well as ancillary facilities such as consulting rooms, pharmacy, matron’s office, anesthesia room and rest room for staff.

Mr Kenneth Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance who sponsored the renovation making way for elevation described it as a refreshing piece of news to management and staff of Dalex Finance.

He said “we are excited that both the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have assessed the centre and found it fit for elevation due to the massive improvement in infrastructure and the sustained quality of services.

“This tells us our partnership with the Christ the King Catholic Church which culminated in the construction of a new 30-bed ward, theater and other ancillary facilities for the clinic in 2016 was a worthy cause…”.

Mr Thompson said the facility’s new status took effect from September this year explaining that the new building was commissioned on September 14, 2016.

The Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, Priest in charge of the Christ the King Parish of the Catholic Church, lauded Archbishop Dominic K. Andoh for mooting the idea to establish a clinic in the Kordiabe community and delegating him to take charge.

He said “the task has been equally challenging and refreshing. Looking back, I can confidently say we have made a significant progress and that brings me lots of happiness”.

Rev. Campbell urged staff to “continue being compassionate caregivers to patients and also maintain the facilities”.

Nene Narteh Wayo III, Mankralo of Lekpeje who represented the Paramount Chief of Shai Traditional Area at the event said “this facility moved from what could be described as a chip compound to a clinic and now a hospital, playing a critical role in addressing the health needs of the people of Kordiabe and adjoining communities such as Doryumu, Asutsuare, Jorpanya, Agomeda, Ayikuma, Asebi, and Lawer Kope. We consider it a gift and we cherish it…”.

Dalex Finance, established and licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), is wholly Ghanaian owned and operated.

Over the last four years, the company’s turnover has grown by over 100 per cent on a compound annual basis.

Dalex Finance has a nationwide operation. It employs over 3000 persons, has 10 branches and 120 sales points.