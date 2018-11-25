IT Consortium Ranked Top Fintech Firm In 17th Ghana Club 100 Awards

Financial services technology solutions provider, IT Consortium Limited has been ranked the top Financial Technology (FinTech) firm in Ghana at the 17th Edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards. A first time entrant on the Ghana Club 100 list, IT Consortium was ranked the 14th top company in the country.

Organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Company (GIPC), the Ghana Club 100 awards is an annual compilation of the top 100 companies in Ghana based on company size, profitability and growth.

Incorporated in 2001, IT Consortium prides itself as one of Africa’s leading financial services technology solutions provider with a mission of providing innovative systems that bring value to its patrons by adapting technology to create systems that gives clear competitive advantages to customers.

Romeo Bugyei, Chief Executive Officer of IT Consortium, said the award was a validation of the governance structures put in place to enable the company scale up.

Romeo Bugyie [Right], IT Consortium CEO receiving the award

"We developed a 5-year strategic plan for growth and a 10-year transformational plan,” he said. “We are in year 3 and we are on course to exceeding our targets, business mix ratio and expansion drive across Africa. We hope this [award] helps us to meet and exceed all our objectives.”

He added that the recognition gives credence to the capacity of the company to embark on its expansion drive into other countries in Africa like Liberia, Kenya, Zambia and Ivory Coast.

The Chief Business Development Officer, also said being ranked among the top 15 companies in Ghana shows IT Consortium’s robust business, corporate and financial structures that have been employed to churn out solutions that benefit the society.

"We have doubled our human resource capacity in the period especially in the engineering and support departments. Our road map shows that we will need to grow some more to be able to do the things we need to do, especially as we expand into other African countries", Mr Franklin Eleblu, the Chief Software Architect said.

The award winners at the 17th Edition of Ghana Club 100

He is very optimistic that going forward, the company will be able to create more opportunities for jobs.

IT Consortium has so far focused mainly on business-to-business solutions but from the beginning of 2018, has started developing more customer facing solutions. The company has rolled out a solution for tax collection in Liberia and aims to contribute to the government’s drive to expand the tax net by deploying similar solutions here in Ghana. The company’s heavy research focus and foreign collaborations have also enabled it provide a solution for recurring payments on USSD platforms as employed by MTNs My Own Pension.

IT Consortium is determined to continue on its path of creating solutions that make the customer experience a lifestyle accessible to all.

Source: IT Consortium Limited