Increasing Presidential Staffers ‘Waste Of Money’

Government’s plan to increase the number of presidential staffers from 998 to 1,614 is a waste of resources, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has said.

According to him, the move will only result in the waste of the country's scarce resources.

In an interview with Citi News, he said the decision by the government comes as shocking, especially after it had promised to protect the public purse and ensure prudent use of the country's resources.

“This is shocking, to think that we are trying to protect the public purse. This is another example why you don't need a council. Do you need a physical council to tell you that it is not right to first of all have 110 minister and secondly raise the number of staffers from 998 to 1914. I feat that we are wasting money,” he said.

The NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu earlier this week said the government intended to increase the number of presidential staffers from 998 to over 1,600 as contained in the 2019 budget presented before Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

According to him, the plan is unacceptable.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP North Tongu

The President in accordance with section 11 of the Office of the President Act presented the list of 998 staffers to parliament in April 2018, but debating the budget in parliament on Wednesday, the Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the government's plan to increase the number of staffers by over 50 percent is insensitive especially as many Ghanaians continue to lament over difficult economic times.

“I am deeply, deeply worried about the refusal of President Akufo Addo's government to listen to the people of this country. When the presidential staffers list of 998 was presented to this house, there was national outrage, we are informed that the office of government machinery, government intends to employ 1,614 people,” he said.

But the majority discounted the claims, noting that the 1,614 stated in the budget was only a ceiling and not an indication of an actual plan to increase the number of staffers.

