Afro Bus to employ over 900 people

In a quest to achieve the One District One Factory, One Village One Dam and the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Robert Ahomka - Lindsey said, a Turkish company- Afro Bus is coming to Cape Coast in the Central region to offer job opportunities to 900 people.

According to him, the Turkish company (Afro Bus) will be built in Ghana as part of the One District One Factory agenda.

He said this at the 6th Ghana Build International Trade Exhibition at the International Trade Fair Centre.

The sector minister said Government is finding solutions through trade, adaptation of new technologies and innovations in the quest of achieving the overall objective of One District One Factory, One Village One Dam and Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ESTY Shipping Company Limited and the Local organiser of the 6th Ghana Build Trade, Ms Esther Laryea noted that the main objective of the Trade Exhibition is to champion the development needs and provide solutions for the building and construction sector in Ghana.

"The three day exhibition as earlier mentioned is geared toward fostering Partnerships through Trade using of technology and innovations and creating the needed synergies between the public and private sectors of the economy in the implementation of good policy initiative that inure to the good people of Ghana," she stated.