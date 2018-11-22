Korle Bu Receives Support From GCB

Some medical items and equipment have been donated to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The donation was done by kind courtesy GCB Bank, in partnership with the Global Outreach Consortium, a Non - Governmental Organisation.

The donated medical items and equipment are valued at GH¢ 28,850.

The items included ultra sound transmission gel, respironics, pediatric airway circuit, urine transfer straw, ice packs, chemo spill kits, theatre light handles and limb restraining products.

There were also hemi-knee brace; absorbent pad, blankets, water jugs, bed pans, lead jacket, neurosurgery equipment, among others.

They would be distributed to various units in the hospital namely; Anaesthesia, Laboratory, General Surgery, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Urology, General and Radiology.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, with Dr. Priscilla Vandyck - Sey, the Executive Director of Global Outreach Consortium, made the presentation to the Chief Executive Office of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare.

Mr. Sowah said the items were to support Ghana's premier medical institution.

He also thanked the Global Outreach Consortium for partnering with the Bank to provide the critical equipment necessary for the delivery of efficient and effective health care.

On behalf of the Global Outreach Consortium, Dr. Vandyck - Sey expressed gratitude to GCB Bank for its support towards this good cause.

Dr Asare, on behalf of the Hospital, expressed gratitude to both Global Outreach consortium and the GCB Bank.

He also appealed to the Bank for financial assistance to help revamp the wards towards to facilitate the wellbeing of patients as well as to mark the Hospital's Centenary Anniversary Celebration in 2023.

Dr. Asare gave the assurance that the Hospital would strengthen its business relationship with the Bank.

Earlier this year, GCB Bank partnered Global Outreach Consortium to organise the Restoring Hope Outreach programme for some doctors from the USA and Germany to perform surgeries for some communities.