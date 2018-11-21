Offinso: BCI Organizes Free Medical Screening Ahead Of ‘Mmoaninko’ Festival

As part of activities marking the 8th anniversary celebration of ‘Mmoaninko’ festival by the chiefs and people of Offinso Traditional Area in the Ashanti region, a free medical screening has been organized by the Breast Care International (BCI) for the community.

The screening, which involved breast cancer, hypertension and diabetes, was partnered by Peace and Love Hospitals and sponsored by Delta Airlines’

In his welcoming speech, the Omanhene of Offinso Traditional Area, Nana Wiafe Akenten III, appreciated the BCI team led by its President Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, for their dedication and commitment in seeking the good well beings of women.

The Offinsohene also minced no words in describing the Dr. Wiafe Addai as a “God sent” to Ghana, who have stood up selflessly in the campaign against breast cancer disease, which is number one killer among cancers in women.

“Dr. Wiafe has been a symbol for womanhood whom I describe as a ‘God sent’ to Ghana. She has gone around the country educating both men and women about this dangerous disease (breast cancer). If not through her campaigns and free medical screening, most people in the country would have still not heard about the disease,” Nana Wiafe Akenten III praises Dr. Wiafe Addai.

“I urge other women to emulate her works and also do something to help women in the society, especially the poor and venerable. He also advised Dr. Wiafe Addai not to rest on her oars but to keep on her good works until her mission is achieved,” he added.

Dr. Wiafe Addai in her response expressed her gratitude to the Offinsohene for the advice and acknowledged that the fight against breast cancer disease could only be achieved through the participation of traditional leaders whose words are highly respected.

Speaking to the community before the screening, Dr. Wiafe Addai, who also the Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra, said the breast cancer disease is preventable, treatable and curable, and urged them to check their breasts frequently.

“The disease at the early stage is not painful and the only way to detect it is through regular breast breasts screening by a qualified medical practitioner and detected early, it can be treated and cured,” she assured.

“Since the cause of the disease is still unknown, lifestyles like smoking, excessive intake of alcohol, bleaching, fatty foods among others are prerequisite to the contraction of the disease. I therefore urge you to refrain from them to live healthy lives,” she warned.

The Festival, which is scheduled from November 1 to 30, coincided with 25th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Nana Wiafe Akenten III.