Sunyani Technical University Welcomes 1,914 Freshers

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) on Friday held its 23rd matriculation ceremony with the admission of 1,914 students for the 2018/2019 academic year.

The number represented 61.0 per cent of 3,137 prospective students who applied for admission but 1,116 out of the 1,914 represented 58.3 per cent were males whilst 798, signifying 41.7 per cent were females.

In view of that, the current total student population of the institution now stands at 5,085, comprising 3,305 males and 1,780 males, Professor (Ing.) Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor (VC), announced when he was speaking at the ceremony in Sunyani.

He advised the fresh students to be disciplined and law-abiding, saying that they had been enrolled to be trained not only in academic work, but to help them to form good characters that would enable them to become responsible citizens in future to contribute positively to Ghana's development.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah urged them to avoid engaging in social vices and other negative acts like rebellion to authority or breaking of laid down rules and regulations, because culprits of such acts would not be spared by the University authorities.

The VC said there were laid down-procedures to seek redress to issues that they might not understand, hence resorting to anti-social ways of resolving student's grievances would not be entertained by the University's Management, he emphasised.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah therefore warned that students whose interest was to foment trouble in the University would be dealt with drastically through the appropriate disciplinary procedures. The VC admonished them to rather attach seriousness to their studies to attain academic excellence to fi