Local Media In The North Warned Against Fueling Dagbon Conflict

The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has advised the local media in the region to be circumspect in reporting on the impending performance of the funerals of the late two overlords of Dagbon.

This was at a meeting with media owners, managers and editors at the Regional Coordinating Council on Tuesday November, 20, 2018.

The REGSEC Chairman, Salifu Sae-ed, pleaded with the media to play a pivotal role in finding a permanent solution to the age-long chieftaincy impasse between the Abudus and Andanis in Dagbon.

He said government in collaboration with the Eminent Kings mediating the chieftaincy impasse is on course to solve the problem for peace and tranquility to triumph in Dagbon.

He acknowledged the role of the local media in promoting the region’s economic growth, and urged them to keep the spotlight on peace advocacy and conflict resolution.

Salifu Sae-ed emphasized the need for the media to highlight government’s development agenda.

A veteran Journalist and also the Managing Director of North Star Radio, Chief Issaka Goodman, said irresponsible journalism should be discouraged especially dealing with the Dagbon matters.

He suggested the establishment of a media pool where the media houses can source credible information regarding processes leading to the performance of the funerals of the late two Dagbon Overlords, Yaa-Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV and Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II.

Chief Goodman added that radio station Managers should guard against abuse of their airwaves to inflame passion.

The participants renewed their commitment to promoting peace in the region.

Meeting with Muslim Clerics

The REGSEC earlier met with the Muslim clerics in the region.

Salifu Sae-ed appealed to them to intensify their prayers, and continue to highlight the need for peaceful coexistence in their sermons.

Background

The Asantehene-led Mediation Committee handling the Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate on Friday, November 16, 2018, finalized its road-map to the restoration of peace in Dagbon .

The three eminent Kings have resolved that the Abudu Royals should perform the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa, Mahamudu Abdulai, beginning December 14-28, 2018.

This will be followed by the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II from January 4 to 18, 2019.

The two funerals are to be performed in the old Gbewaa Palace in Yendi. Rehabilitation of the Old Gbewaa Palace is to begin with immediate effect.

The Mediation Committee is to meet President Nana Akufo Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sae-ed, on Thursday November 15, led chiefs from both sides of the chieftaincy divide in Dagbon to the final meeting at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The latest decision is in line with the current government's resolve to permanently resolve the age-long Dagbon chieftaincy impasse.