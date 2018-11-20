Jumia Food Ghana Introduces Ultramodern Delivery Boxes For Better Customer Experience

Accra, 20th November 2018 - Jumia Food , Africa’s leading online food delivery platform has introduced new food warmers that will ensure customers get their meals delivered unscathed. This improved version will provide better user experience, allowing customers to enjoy their meals still warm and fresh.

“We are very committed to delivering the best services to our customers, while guaranteeing speedy delivery of food to your locations. Improving our mode of delivery is part of our 2019 agenda, to increase affordability and convenience in the food ordering process,” said Mr. Jephthah Datsomor, Head of Operations, Jumia Food Ghana.

The new delivery boxes, with several compartments for warm food, cold drinks and other types of packaged meals, will further allow customers to receive their meals still neatly packed as though they were just served in the restaurant.

‘’With over 169 restaurants in Ghana, we offer the widest range of food options available on one online platform. For us, the customer receiving what he ordered for just how he envisaged it is a core prerequisite. We have provided these boxes to solve the age old problem of spillage and meltings due to layover times.,’ affirmed Mrs. Beverlyn Darkwa, Head of Customer Service, Jumia Food Ghana.

The boxes will be used by all Jumia Food and Jumia Party delivery riders and will help serve customers in a much improved manner.

