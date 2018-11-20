Richmond Asare Takes Over NUGS; Other New Executives Emerge

Following the discharge of the constitutional mandate of the ELECTORAL COMMISSION , as stated in article 53.a of the NUGS CONSTITUTION , the commission brings to the notice of the general public the results of the election conducted by the union on 18th November, 2018.

PRESIDENT

1. Richmond Asare - 472 = 68.21%

2. Clifford Sarpong - 102 = 14.74%

3. Evans Amenlemah Amihere - 62=8.96%

Spoilt Ballot - 56 = 8.09%

GENERAL SECRETARY

1. Pius Yeboah Nimako - 426 = 61.56%

2. Joshua Akiti - 219 = 31.65%

Spoilt Ballot - 47 = 6.79%

COORDINATING SECRETARY

1. Shadrach Owusu - 403 = 58.24%

2. Joseph Commey - 219 = 31.65%

Spoilt Ballot - 70= 10.11%

TREASURER

1. Michael Ofori

YES - 589 = 85.12%

NO - 46= 6.65%

Spoilt Ballot - 57 =8.23%

PRESS AND INFORMATION SECRETARY

1. Emmanuel K Otchere Marfo - 472 = 68.21%

2. Reindolf Amankwa - 176 = 25.43%

Spoilt Ballot - 44 =6.36%

WOMEN'S COMMISSIONER

1. Vida Opoku Agyemang

YES - 542 = 78.32%

NO - 87= 12.57%

Spoilt Ballot - 63. = 9.11%

EDUCATION AND DEMOCRATIZATION SECRETARY

1. Solomon Cudjo

YES - 595 = 85.98%

NO - 33 = 4.77%

Spoilt Ballot - 64 = 9.25%

FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

1. Eric Guggisberg Asante

YES - 580 =83.82%

NO - 28 = 4.05%

Spoilt Ballot - 84= 12.13%

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS SECRETARY

1. Agyemang Nana Baffour Lord - 57 = 8.24%

2. Emmanuel Abu Ampong - 243 = 35.12%

3. Eunice Garibah - 381 =55.06%

Spoilt Ballot - 11 = 1.58%

PROGRAMMES AND PROJECT SECRETARY

1. Appiah Sylvester Agyei - 211= 30.49%

2. Charles Adu Asinor - 122 = 17.63%

3. Eric Osei Akoto -343 = 49.57%

Spoilt Ballot - 16 = 2.31 %

TOTAL VOTES CAST = 629

The winners of the various portfolios are hereby duely declared as NUGS EXECUTIVES ELECT

The commission wants to state that, contrary to the falsehood being peddled by some individuals , we as a commission which mandated bybrhe constitution to run the unions electoral process never called of the election, hence the public must disregard all such rumours.

We also want appreciate all stakeholders who stood to defend the Constitution of the union even as we conducted one of the most heated elections which run very deep into the night, especially ASPIRANTS , NEO , NEC , INSTITUTIONS and various SECURITY DETAILS.

SIGNED

Orlando S. Tettey

0278801589

(SECRETARY)

Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo

0247090828

(CHAIRMAN)

Yaw Tweneboah Koduah

0249599117

(Deputy Chairman)

Amoako Steven Ahenkora

0277061366

(Director of Operations)