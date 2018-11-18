Sammy Gyamfi wins NDC National Communications Officer

Young lawyer, Samuel Gyamfi, has been elected as the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], after he convincingly beat Mr. Fred Agbenyo in what many thought was going to be a keen competition.

The outspoken member of the party polled as much as 6,225 votes, as against Fred Agbenyo’s 2,069, according to provisional figures available to Citi News.

Samuel Gyamfi is relatively younger than his only competitor, Fred Agbenyo, who went into the polls as a Deputy Communications Officer.

Mr. Gyamfi has been an active member of the Communications team of the NDC over the past few years, and is known for representing the party on some major media platforms.

Until recently, Mr. Gyamfi was the Communications Director of Ibrahim Mahama’s Exton Cubic Mining Group.

He was also the spokesperson and PRO for the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, between 2012-2016.

He was President for TEIN-NDC KNUST between 2011-2012, and is the immediate past SRC President of the Ghana School of Law.

Prior to his election as the NDC Communications Officer, Mr. Gyamfi in his official campaign launch earlier this year, said there was a need to re-position the NDC’s communication machinery in order to win back political power.

“Following our frustrating loss to a government that rode on the back of lies to power, it was critical for those of us who were at the forefront of the party's communication to re-position our communication machinery in a manner that restores hope and belief to our grassroots and Ghanaians at large.”

About the NDC congress

The NDC’s 9th Delegates’ Conference was held at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Center in Accra on Saturday into Sunday.

The conference saw the adoption of some motions of amendment to the party’s Constitution and the election of all national executives.

About 9000 delegates voted in the election.

By: Jude Mensa Duncan | citinewsroom.com | Ghana

