Obiri Boahen Laments Media Poisoning Of The Political System

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has blamed the Ghanaian media’s reportage of happenings in the country for the kind of political atmosphere that exists in the country.

He has therefore called on all political parties, particularly the NDC and the NPP, to cultivate a healthy relationship that would promote goodwill and unity among them.

Delivering a solidarity message at the 9th delegate conference of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra to elect new national executives, Mr. Obiri Boahen said a healthy relationship between the two leading parties would also promote unity among citizens.

“It is extremely important that a healthy relationship is maintained between the two parties for the welfare of the country. Mr Chairman, even though I acknowledge that we have lived and cooperated well with each other as well as the other political parties in the country, it would be hypocritical to fail to acknowledge the rising incidents of acrimony, mud-sliding and character assassination which is slowly creeping into our body politics. Our media landscape has been inundated with the use of intemperate language, propaganda, insults and pure lies which only serves to poison the political atmosphere,” he said.

The 9th Delegates Congress of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], is underway at the Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

This Congress is to elect national executives of the party for the next four years

The NDC has some 65 aspirants vying for various positions as it continues its re-organisation agenda ahead of election 2020.

Over 9,000 delegates are expected to cast their vote, and the venue has been heavily decorated in the party's colours.

Other political parties such as the PNC, CPP, PPP and the APC, also delivered their solidarity messages.

Some delegates are optimistic their preferred candidates will win the polls and subsequently lead the party to victory in 2020.

Below is the full list of NDC National executive position aspirants:

National Chairman

Betty Mould Iddrisu Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo Alhaji Huudu Yahaya Danny Annang Dan Abodakpi

National Vice Chairman

Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho Said Sinare Lawyer Adu- Yeboah Sherry Ayittey Yaw Owusu Obimpeh Alhaji Sumaila Mahama Dr Kwame Ampofo Awudu S. Asorka Seth Ofosu-Ohene

General Secretary

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Samuel Koku Sitsofo Anyidoho

Deputy General Secretary

Alhaji Nuru Hamidan Barbara Serwaa Asamoah Peter Boamah Otokonor David Kwaku Worwui-Brown Kojo Adu Asare George Lawson Abdullah Ishaq Farrakhan Nii Dodoo Dodoo Kale Cezar Ephram Nii Tan Sackey Evans Amoo

National Organizer

Mahdi Gibrill Akamba Joshua Hamidu Jemima Anita De- Sosoo Yaw Boateng Gyan Baba Jamal Ahmed Enoch Amoako- Nsiah Solomon Yaw Nkansah

National Deputy Organizer

Dr Alhassan Hanifa Kombor Michael Ziecheree Kobby Barlon Vivian Abla Kpeglo Mohammed Mamudu Agbesi Nutsu Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon Alfred Kojo Triddles Ebenezer Asare Sackitey Ahmed Gedel

Communications Officer

Fred Agbenyo Sammy Gyamfi

Deputy Communications Officer

Godwin Ako Gunn Mahama Seidu Samuel Kwaku Boahen Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru Seidu Adongo Atule Jacob Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu

NEC

Mohammed Mashood Alhaji Hon. Alhaji Babanlame Abu Sadat Sheriff Abudul Nasiru Ebenezer Effah Hackman Eliyasu Amadu Alhaji Adramani Haribu William Wilson Agbleke Evelyn Enyonam Mensah

Zongo Caucus