Obuasi Municipal Assembly To Launch A “Clean Obuasi Campaign”

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly in collaboration with AGA Malaria control will soon launch a “Clean Obuasi Campaign” with a slogan ‘Di wo ho ni, Yen p3 fi’. This is geared towards ensuring a cleaner Obuasi and repositioning Obuasi as the cleanest City in Ghana. This was contained in a statement read by the Municipal Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Hon. Elijah Adansi Bonah on Monday, 12th November, 2018 at a third Ordinary meeting of the third session of the sixth Assembly in Obuasi.

In the presence of the Assembly members, Heads of Department, the Media and the General public, the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive assured the house that the Assembly is working assiduously to make the Zonal Council functional and effective. He said the Municipal Planning Unit has been tasked to ensure the needed resources have been provided in a move to deepen decentralization.

On education, Hon. Elijah Adansi Bonah said the Assembly is committed and making all efforts to rehabilitate all dilapidated School buildings in the Municipality and also to ensure that all schools in the Municipality have adequate furniture. He also revealed that management has already started discussions with Anglogold Ashanti to release the former Special Services Division building to the Education Directorate to be used as a permanent office for the Municipal.

Hon. Elijah Adansi Bonah touched on security in the Municipality. He told members of the Assembly that the Assembly is a proud recipient of two (2) salon vouchers to be used by the District Police Command for patrols and general duties. The Assembly also approved the 2019 Budget and Fee Fixing Resolution during the 2 day sessions. The meeting was chaired by the Presiding member; Hon Lawrence Nana Bondah.