MP Sets Up Foundation For Late WASS Student Mariam Kassim

A foundation has been announced in honour of the late Mariam Kassim, the student of West African Senior High School (WASS) who was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on the Tetteh-Quarshie-Madina -Adenta N4 highway.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has pledged to offer scholarship to persons from the area of the young girl who met her untimely death trying to cross the road leading to spontaneous demonstration by some youth in the area.

The scholarship scheme is expected to be given to students from the late Kassim's area as well as brilliant but needy students from her secondary school.

According Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, he will provide the seed fund for the establishment of the foundation in hounour of the late student.

He revealed that the foundation will be name Mariam Kassin Foundation to further boost education in the area.

He said the family of the young girl who met her untimely death crossing the N4 highway will be given the opportunity to choose persons who qualify for the scholarship scheme every year.

The MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President made this promise during the funeral of the young girl in Madina.

In attendance were the constituency executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some elements of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by its Greater Accra Regional Chairman Joseph Ade-Coker.

He said the Mariam Kassim Foundation will augment already existing MP's scholarship scheme that has over the past two years offered assistance to over one hundred and fifty needy students from the Constituency.

He appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to name the footbridge under which the young lady met her untimely death after her to appeal to conscience of drivers when driving on the road.

According to him, if the picture of the late young lady is embossed on the footbridge after being constructed will appeal to the conscience of drivers on the highway.

He noted that by naming the footbridge after her will go a long way to appeal to the conscience of drivers when speeding on the road.

He said it is stated in the Quran that anybody who meets his or her untimely death through fire, accidents among others will go to heaven adding that the family should not needless grief over her death.

''Even though her untimely death is painful, her death has brought some laurels to the family and the people of Madina'.

The death of your daughter became a national issue leading to the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo issuing a statement on her death'' he added.

According to him, the death is a painful one but the family should be minded by the developments after her death.

He said many people have died on the highway but none of those deaths received national attention like that of the late Mariam Kassim.

This is an indication her death is a blessing in disguise adding that her family should be minded by the developments after her death.