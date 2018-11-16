Terminal Two Projects To Be Undertaken In Tamale

The Government has announced its readiness to commence the construction of the Tamale Airport Terminal Two project before the end of 2018.

The terminal two project include a cargo village, maintenance repairs overhaul facility as well as a training centre to facilitate the training of airline technicians and flying officers in skills acquisition.

Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister for Aviation, said this when he led a delegation of Directors of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to visit the project area in Tamale and inspect ongoing works at the airport.

He said Government of Ghana is investing enough resources in the project to give the Tamale airport a facelift to gain international status to accommodate the services needed to make Ghana an aviation hub in the sub-region.

Mr Adda said repair works at the airport would be included in the terminal two construction processes when approved in order to utilize the services of other aircraft when the need arises after the expansion process.

He said the expansion of the airport would ease the difficulties pilgrims go through during their travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

He said with a vision of making Ghana an aviation hub in Africa, there is the need for the GCAA and the Ghana Airport Company to strengthen their collaboration with the Ghana Air force to realize the vision.

The minister and his deputy as well as some directors of the GCAA and the Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Airport Company paid a courtesy call on the Tamale Air Force base commander.