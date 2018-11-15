Kufuor Calls On Investors To Support Young Entrepreneurs

Former President of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor has called on investors to support young entrepreneurs who are investing in various sectors of the economy and providing employment in one way or the other.

According to the first gentleman of the land, supporting young entrepreneurs can be a way of tackling our growing unemployment problem.

He believes that with the unemployed youth constantly relying on government to provide them with jobs, it will be prudent if the few young entrepreneurs receive support as they contribute to various sectors of the economy.

Statistics available indicate that Ghana’s unemployment rate increased to 2.40 per cent in 2017 from 2.30 per cent in 2016. Statistics also show that Ghana’s unemployment rate averaged 5.41 per cent from 1991 until 2017, reaching an all-time high of 10.40 per cent in 2000 and a record low of 2.20 per cent in 2013.

It is due to this alarming statistics that Mr. Kufuor has emphasized that it will be prudent to provide young entrepreneurs with the needed startups to help them in their businesses.

Former President Kufuor made the pronouncement whiles addressing a delegation from Peak Investments, owners of doughnut company, Doughman, ice-cream company Icycup, and Pinkberry Frozen Yoghurt franchise when they paid him a courtesy call at his Ridge residence.

“I see it as a great initiative by very promising young entrepreneurs striking out to make it economically, and I also see so many of their kind trooping in with them, if you like for employment. That’s how to do it.

He added “It’s about wealth creation, which to me, must be the topmost priority at this stage of development of our nation. Any people who could invest and add value to things to create jobs of our young people should be encouraged. And I’m so happy that they came to do me this honour and I pray for their success,” The visit, according to Marketing Manager of Peak Investments, Kwadwo Bonnah, is part of activities to commemorate their one-year anniversary.

The formal President has been championing aiding young entrepreneurs to help boost their businesses since early this year.