Journalist With Otec FM Dead

Staff and listeners of Otec FM, a private radio station in Kumasi, Ashanti region, have been thrown into a state of mourning after reported death of a 29 year old female staff, Selassie Aku Lodonu on Wednesday.

The journalist, a producer of the station’s afternoon hottest social programme show, ‘Asem Beba Dabi’, hosted by Nana Yaw Krobea Asante, is said to have died Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at a private hospital in Accra after a short illness.

Immediately the news broke out, people thronged to the premises of Otec FM and frantic calls were also made to the station to authenticate the news after it was broken on the station’s midday news.

Selassie, as she was affectionately called, was the toast of many of the station’s listeners with her smooth and romantic voice, which made her one of the finest reporters of Otec FM.

Selassie Aku Lodonu was born on November 5, 1989 at Jerekope in the Volta region but grew up in Dunkwa Offin in the Central region where she attended Boamposem SHS.

She attended Right Media College in Kumasi and obtained Diploma in Journalism in 2015 and did her internship with Metro FM, Ejisu based radio station in the Ashanti region.

She was the only child to Madam Maku Selasie and the late Maku Loduno, the latter, having eight other children.

Selassie, who celebrated her 29th birthday anniversary on Monday, November 5, 2018, joined Otec FM on February 23, 2018, alongside Nana Yaw Krobea Asante and other members from Metro FM.

Krobea Asante during his show on Wednesday recounting how he met Selassie said “After she completed Right Media Journalism School in Kumasi, she came to Metro FM at Ejisu in 2105, where I was asking for her internship. After completion I included her into my production team because of her seriousness, commitment and passion for the journalism work”.

“Selassie worked with excellence and made sure the production for the day is done within time. The vacuum created by her departure will forever be felt” he sobbed.