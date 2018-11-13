S.Africa's embattled home minister resigns: presidency
AFP
South African Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba resigned on Tuesday, the presidency announced, two weeks after a public standards watchdog said he had violated the constitution by lying under oath in court.
A statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office announced Gigaba said he had resigned "to relieve the President from undue pressure" and to allow Ramaphosa to focus on saving the country from "economic meltdown".
