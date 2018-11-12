Nana Bee Elected IYDU Vice Chair

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has been elected Vice Chairman of the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU) at its Annual Council Meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

In a Facebook post, Nana B, as he is popularly known, stated that “with your support and prayers, I have been elected as the vice-chairman for the International Young Democrats Union (IYDU) during the 2018 IYDU council meeting. It's an honour to be one of the newly-elected executives who had the highest votes.”

He added: “to my boss and brother Sammi Awuku, I am extremely grateful for your continuous support. Kwaku Ohene Djan, the master tactician God bless you. My campaign Manager, Mr Attafuah Danso, you were simply on top of the game.”

The delegation to Union’s meeting held between November 8 and 10, 2018, was led by Nana B and Kweku Ohene Djan. Others members were Mr Attafuah Danso ( International Affairs Director, NPP) and the NPP’s branch Youth Organiser in Finland, Godfred Adduow.

The IYDU is a global alliance of centre-right political youth organisations and the youth wing of the International Democrat Union (IDU).

The Union was established in 1981, two years before its parent organisation the IDU, which was re-established in 1991.

It consists of over 100 political parties. The NPP belongs to Conservative and Liberal political leanings who are Center Right.

Members come from an array of cultures and political traditions, but are united by a shared commitment to freedom and conservatism.