modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
47 minutes ago | NPP News

Nana Bee Elected IYDU Vice Chair

MyJoyOnline
Henry Nana Boakye
Henry Nana Boakye

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has been elected Vice Chairman of the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU) at its Annual Council Meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

In a Facebook post, Nana B, as he is popularly known, stated that “with your support and prayers, I have been elected as the vice-chairman for the International Young Democrats Union (IYDU) during the 2018 IYDU council meeting. It's an honour to be one of the newly-elected executives who had the highest votes.”

He added: “to my boss and brother Sammi Awuku, I am extremely grateful for your continuous support. Kwaku Ohene Djan, the master tactician God bless you. My campaign Manager, Mr Attafuah Danso, you were simply on top of the game.”

The delegation to Union’s meeting held between November 8 and 10, 2018, was led by Nana B and Kweku Ohene Djan. Others members were Mr Attafuah Danso ( International Affairs Director, NPP) and the NPP’s branch Youth Organiser in Finland, Godfred Adduow.

The IYDU is a global alliance of centre-right political youth organisations and the youth wing of the International Democrat Union (IDU).

The Union was established in 1981, two years before its parent organisation the IDU, which was re-established in 1991.

It consists of over 100 political parties. The NPP belongs to Conservative and Liberal political leanings who are Center Right.

Members come from an array of cultures and political traditions, but are united by a shared commitment to freedom and conservatism.

More Video Headlines
NDC National Delegates Congress News Desk on JoyNews 10 10 18
NDC National Delegates Congress News Desk on JoyNews 10 10 18
Solutions to Climate Change - The Pulse on JoyNews (14-9-18)
Solutions to Climate Change - The Pulse on JoyNews (14-9-18)
Did someone try to break into Ecuadorian Embassy to snatch Assange?
Did someone try to break into Ecuadorian Embassy to snatch Assange?
Survivor shares traumatizing experience - The Pulse on Joy News (26-4-18)
Survivor shares traumatizing experience - The Pulse on Joy News (26-4-18)
EBONY’S TRIBUTE CONCERT: I can’t charge GHc1000 for a show – Coded. (16-08-18)
EBONY’S TRIBUTE CONCERT: I can’t charge GHc1000 for a show – Coded. (16-08-18)
A ticking time bomb? Trump critics tie bomb scare to violent rhetoric
A ticking time bomb? Trump critics tie bomb scare to violent rhetoric
CCTV: Kerch attack suspect buying bullets days before tragedy (EXCLUSIVE)
CCTV: Kerch attack suspect buying bullets days before tragedy (EXCLUSIVE)
Lava from Kilauea volcano threatens energy plant
Lava from Kilauea volcano threatens energy plant

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Reading is how people install new software into their brains

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line