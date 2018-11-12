Cylinder Re-circulation Takes Effect 1st Quarter Of Next Year

The Coordinator of Unified Petroleum Price Fund, Samuel Asare Bediaku has announced that the cylinder recirculation module will start in the first quarter of next year.

He said cylinder recirculation module would enhance the marketing and distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in a safe and efficient manner across the country.

Mr. Bediako, who announced this at a media sensitization forum in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, explained that the policy is expected to ensure that 50 percent of Ghanaians have access to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG for domestic, commercial and industrial use by 2020.

Objectives

Mr. Bediako observed that the policy is to develop a market driven structure to ensure safety, increase access and swift adoption of LPG, enhance the capacity of existing distributors to meet the new regulatory requirements.

He said under the new system a robust and well standardized LPG distribution would be ensured.

Process

He revealed that with the policy, consumers would go to the pump stations or marketing companies with empty cylinders and exchange them for filled ones.

Mr. Bediako said LPG bottling plants would be used to fill the empty cylinders and deposit them with marketing companies where consumers would go for the exchange.

The Head of Research and Technical Aide to the CEO, Sheila Abiemo disclosed that “consumers would not be charged for the cylinders, those who already have cylinders will pay a deposit to the marketing companies and when a consumer returns the cylinder, the company will evaluate it and if there are defects, a little of their initial deposit will be used to fix the defect.

“If a consumer is moving from one locality to the other, all he or she needs to do is to return the cylinder to the marketing company, collect his or her initial deposit and go pick up a new one at the new location.