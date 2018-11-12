Killer Driver At The Centre Of Adenta Protest Busted

THE TAXI driver, who knocked down and killed a female student of West Africa Secondary School (WASS) at Adenta, has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police.

It would be recalled that the death of the student which occurred on Thursday, November 8, 2018, when she attempted to cross the N4 Highway after school, sparked violent protests by residents along the Madina-Adenta stretch of the highway.

Residents set fire to old car tyres – the day the teenage girl was killed by the speeding taxi – to block the road as a way of expressing their anger and frustration over the accident which was said to be the 195th of its kind.

Aside from the rioters, her death caused deep emotional pains to several other Ghanaians including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family last week.

“I would urge drivers and pedestrians to obey and respect the laws on our roads. All of us – government and citizenry – have a collective responsibility to safeguard and preserve life. My condolences, once again, to the family,” the President said.

The police administration in a post-riot statement signed by its Director-General of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, on November 9, said “the driver who knocked down the student has been arrested and placed in police custody.”

However, the statement failed to indicate the identity of the driver, and the next action to be taken.

The statement continued, “The police administration assures residents of Adenta and its environs and users of the Madina-Adenta Highway that police are present in the area to ensure their safety”.

It added, “Meanwhile, anybody with images or videos related to yesterday’s rioting and its control is encouraged to send to the police WhatsApp number – 0206639121.”