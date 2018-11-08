Unilever Ghana Gets New MD

Unilever Ghana has announced the appointment of Gladys Amoah as the new Managing Director.

Her appointment takes effect from the 1st of November, 2018.

Gladys Amoah, who was the Customer Development Director of Unilever Ghana, takes over from Ziobeieton Yeo, who resigned as the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana Limited effective 1st November 2018.

Mrs Amoah was appointed Customer Development Director, Ghana effective 1st November 2016.

She has 20 years experience in FMCG and has held roles in both Customer Development and Marketing. She has also got experience in Foods, Out of Home (restaurant markets), Personal Care and more recently Homecare. Gladys has both South African and the rest of Africa experience.

Mrs Amoah joined Unilever in 2012 and has been the Customer Marketing Director for Hygiene in South Africa and took on full Personal Care Portfolio as Customer Marketing Director.

Mike Ubeh, currently Customer Development Director for General Trade, Nigeria, will succeed Gladys as Customer Development Director, Ghana from 1st January 2019, reporting to Gladys.

Mike has been a major contributor to the success of the Nigerian business over the past 4years. He is a solid campaigner in the Route-To-Market (RTM) experience, with wide and deep exposure into many Unilever businesses.