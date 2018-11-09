Too Sad! Girl, 7 Who Was Defiled Now Bleeds From Vagina, Nose, Anus

A 7-year-old girl in Tamale in the Northern region is bleeding from her orifice after she was defiled by her 21-year-old Arabic teacher.

“From medical reports, the young girl is bleeding from the vagina, anus, nose, mouth, and ears,” Joy News’ reporter, Martina Bugri, told Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, Thursday.

According to her, the girl is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital.

Martina explained, the girl’s mother only found out about the abuse after she fell ill and was rushed to the hospital. It was then that the little girl made the revelation after was forced to speak.

The worried mother reported the 21-year-old man to the police.

Martina reports that the girl is also suffering from severe trauma and shivers anytime she sees a man.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and is in police custody. He admitted to defiling the girl but stated that this was the first time he had done that.

The Regional Coordinator of Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Emmanuel Holaju, said the suspect will be taken to court while further investigations will be done.

The suspect told the police that he called the girl to his office under the pretext of teaching her. He claimed her trousers were torn and got attracted to her when he saw her skin.

He confessed that when he tried to penetrate it was difficult for him and turned her upside down to make penetration easier.

The Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU said the medical reports indicated that the man had penetrated the girl in her vagina and anus.

“The suspect is having a change of mind and wants to deny some of the accusations but we are going to court on the matter,” he said.