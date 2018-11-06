Emirates Delivers A Few Sweet Surprises In Time For Diwali

Dubai, UAE – 6 November 2018: Emirates celebrated the festive Diwali spirit by bringing together UAE residents with the simple joy of special treats aboard its Mithai truck to mark the start of the festival of lights. The special Emirates Mithai sweets truck surprised City Walk and Bollywood Parks Dubai visitors, and Emirates Cabin Crew distributed traditional Indian treats.

Visitors of all ages, particularly children, also enjoyed creating a mini Rangoli, a spectacular Diwali pattern with colourful sand.

Emirates will be offering passengers on-board Diwali delicacies from 7 November to 10 November 2018 across all classes on all flights from Dubai to India. Customers travelling during Diwali can enjoy Motichoor Ladoos with all hot tray meals. The celebratory delicacy is made up of small flour balls deep fried in ghee and simmered in a cardamom and saffron infused sugar syrup, decorated with silver leaf and pistachio.

Business and First Class passengers can also enjoy Anjeer Chakkar- a sugar-free sweet, loaded with cashew nuts, almonds raisins, pistachio, walnut, and dried figs presented in a circular form.

Emirates has been proudly serving India for 33 years, and today operates 170 flights a week from Dubai to nine gateways including: New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.