Youth don't be lazy, you are the 'money' - Archbishop Anokye

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Kumasi, His Grace Gabriel Justice Yaw Anokye has charged the youth to make use of their talents and academics acquired knowledge to better their daily lives.

Speaking at the Kumasi Catholic Youth Council 44th Annual General council meeting at Christian Village, Santase in the Ashanti Region, he bemoaned on countless complaints from the youth on their financial improvement in these modern days.

According to him, most of the youth attitude of laziness, arrogance and indiscipline has yielded the current financial challenges on them.

He charged the youth to have sense of humility, discipline, focus and hardworking to eliminate financial challenges on them.

"There has never be money enough any where, not since creation because we are in the word of imperfection and non satisfaction. We are in the world where nothing is perfection until we see God. Perfection is with God so be perfect as your heaven father. The philosophy of there is no money should not be entertain. Money is not always liquidity, money is also your talent, your time, your health, your strength, your leisure, your treasure, your pressure, your composure all in full measure and without seizure so find away to circumvent it", he charged the youth.

The council elected executives to steer the affairs of the council for next two years.

President for the council, Mr. Michael Owusu Ababio called on the youth to cooperate and work with the knowledge acquired to fight the current financial difficulties.

Source: Daniel Kaku