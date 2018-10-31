Journalist Suffers Eye Infection After Assault By Mahama Security

Initial diagnoses by Doctors reveal that Joy News’ reporter, Parker Wilson, has an infected eye after he was assaulted by a security detail of former President John Mahama.

Parker was allegedly slapped by the security detail whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

“The doctor said I have an infection in the eye so I should return on Wednesday for medical examination of the eye but he gave me some drugs so that it could relieve the pain that I am feeling as I speak to you right now,” Parker recounted Tuesday.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on the police to conduct swift investigations into the assault.

Attack in the line of duty

Parker was detailed to be on the campaign team of the former President, who was campaigning at the Pentecost University as part of his five-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

After speaking to the students, it was announced that the ex-president was going to meet the authorities of the university, something Parker was interested in covering.

However, one of the security details protecting the ex-president will not allow Parker and his cameraman access claiming journalists were not invited.

An attempt by Parker to explain to the security officer that he was with the ex-president and had been covering all his activities did not go down well with him.

He slapped him after some verbal altercation.

Condemned

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has asked Ex-President John Mahama to personally and publicly condemn the assault.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Tuesday, Mr. Sulemana Braimah said a public condemnation of the assault by Mr. Mahama would send a message to his supporters that assaulting journalists is not the way to go.

“I think it will be great to hear the former president himself…a public comment will be in order,” he said.