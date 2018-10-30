Guinea police stop opposition leader from joining demonstration

Guinean police dispersed demonstrators at a banne opposition rally in Conakry on October 23. By CELLOU BINANI (AFP)

Police in Guinea surrounded the home of the country's main opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo, on Tuesday preventing him from joining a new anti-government protest in the capital Conakry.

At least five of Diallo's supporters were injured Tuesday in clashes near his home with police armed with clubs, shields and grenade launchers, an AFP correspondent at the scene reported.

"We are here to prevent Mr Dalein Diallo from leaving his home and going to an unauthorised march. It's not an order to mess around with and if anyone tries to ignore it, he will be subdued," a police official who requested anonymity told AFP.

Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo (R), seen here in April speaking with President Alpha Conde whom he accuses of violating the constitution by banning demonstrations. By CELLOU BINANI (AFP)

Rivals of President Alpha Conde, who has held power since 2010, called for Tuesday's march a week after a banned demonstration during which Diallo alleged that police had tried to assassinate him -- a claim police have denied.

"It's sad for my country," Diallo, standing outside his home Tuesday, told journalists, calling the police action a violation of freedom and the constitution by Conde.

The political opposition has been protesting against what it considers a violation by the authorities of an agreement reached in August over the appointment of local government officials elected in a hotly disputed vote on February 4.

And just on Monday a "dead city" strike gripped Conakry over another issue that has plagued the West African country -- the failure to resolve a pay dispute with teachers who began an unlimited walkout on October 3.