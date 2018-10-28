Rigworld Training Center Achieves ISO 9001:2015 QMS Certification

Rigworld Training Center (RTC) is a Ghanaian owned, world class, oil and gas accredited safety training center founded in 2017. It excels in providing a range of client focused safety training services and products to the extractive industries. RTC has working partnership with international organizations like; Maersk Training, Hydrasun and DNV-GL.

A range of client focused safety training services and products are provided to companies like ENI, MODEC, and Maersk drilling. It is evident that our training center offers trusted and internationally standardized services.

Rigworld Training Centre, has received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification (ISO 9001:2015) from DNV-GL ensuring a commitment to satisfy applicable requirements and commitment to continual improvement of their quality management system.

The certification covers Quality Management System (QMS) and compliance of best practice in that area. Together, the attainment means the company highly considers its clients and stakeholders satisfaction in all its operations. Greater emphasis on building a management system suited to our clients, customers and stakeholder’s needs and expectations.

Also this certification is a requirement that top Management of Rigworld Training Centre is involved and accountable, aligning quality with wider business strategy also alignment with other key management system standards through the use of a common structure and objectives throughout the business.

This Certification comes following several systematic requirements and measures put in place by Rigworld Training Centre to ensure that their clients are satisfied, as well as enable value for money for all parties.

This certification proves that Rigworld Training Centre compliant with the "ISO 9001:2015 standard, confirming that the company has achieved all requirements in the area of Quality Management System (QMS) which in effect translated to satisfied clients in both customer expectations and delivery.

This achievement is as a result of hard work and dedication from both the leadership of the company and staff.

DNV-GL is a global body in charge of certification services. It offers services and solutions to ensure that its clients' assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility with offices in over 100 countries.