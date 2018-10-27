Could the "Bawumia Boys" Give NPP a Clean Break from the Wrongdoings of NDC?

How it disheartens me to hear of an alleged “Bawumia Boys” becoming synonymous of corruption galore. A team of people operating at the Tema Harbour allegedly called “The Bawumia Boys” is indeed giving the NPP Government a bad name if their operations at the port are same as being rumoured to me.

This group of people said to be the favourites of His Excellency Vice President Mohammadu Bawumia, is working at the ports, and operating under same dubious and corrupt practices said to be the infatuated, but repugnant practice during the NDC regimes of the late President Atta Mills and former President John Mahama. They are using the harbour as their factories, cocoa farms or galamsey fields to enrich themselves.

I am presently not in the position to confirm the veracity of their malpractices but the rate that I keep hearing about their wrongdoings gives cause for concern. Is it not said there is the slightest truth in every rumour? Imported vehicles are being seized for all dubious reasons under the NPP regime same as they happened under that of the late President Atta Mills and former President John Mahama. What at all is happening in Ghana? Why can’t we for once break clean from this nonsensical official thievery from the nation’s ports?

Corruption has become so ingrained in the Ghanaian that try as we do, we cannot get rid of it. Some people come along proclaiming to be saints but in less than no time, they are discovered to involved in worse corrupt practices that the devil himself will cringe at doing. The “Bawumia Boys” are alleged to facilitate or complicate the headaches of those clearing their goods, especially cars. They are alleged to be feeding fat, collecting dubious sums of money to enrich themselves and probably by extension, their master.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noble intentions but most of his appointees see their positions as a chance for them to enjoy; corruptly enrich themselves hence what I keep hearing about these said “Bawumia Boys”

Would His Excellency Alhaji Mahammadu Bawumia please conduct secret investigations into the practices of his trusted “boys” working at the ports if indeed he has any such cronies operating at the harbours for any reason?

Is the Nana Akufo-Addo’s touted drive to fight corruption merely a political gimmick to win election? It appears to be so if the activities by the “Bawumia Boys” as heard are confirmed. It will rightly be so if the Special Prosecutor is not facilitated to work but impeded by the Attorney General who in my eyes is becoming a misfit in her post if she has not already become so.

SOLUTION:

My fellow Ghanaians resident abroad should please cease exporting cars home for about a year until proper, sensible and transparent policies are put in place to prevent crooks parading at the ports in whatever creed, name and political affiliation, from feeding gluttonously criminally on your sweat and toil. Why should you toil in the wintry cold to earn a property only for a criminal back home in Ghana to take it from you because of the uniform they are in or the political party or government they are affiliated to?

The President or the government must be helped to get a volunteer-pensioner white corps or young white boys and girls or Ghanaian youngsters born in the Whiteman’s land to come and assist us at the ports to curtail or remove the cancerous corruption going on there. These people are more trusted to do a better corrupt-free job than their counterpart Black men or Ghanaians born in Ghana presently working there.

The President must be careful or else, he will wake up one morning to find out to his dismay how his trusted appointees have disappointed him. Why are Ghanaians of all ranks so fond of corruption? SHAME!!!

Why are we finding it so difficult to uproot the official corruption from Ghana? Is it because the leaders themselves are corrupt? Is it because our institutions are weak to fighting corruption? What do you expect if the Judiciary are trained to be corrupt?

On day, one day, the ordinary coward Ghanaians will muster courage to take over the governance of the nation to right things, for they will not forever remain silent while some opportunists continue to ruin the nation in pursuance of their selfish and insatiable greed. Mark my prediction!

Rockson Adofo