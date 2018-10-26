ASA Organises Nationwide Breast Cancer Screening

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has organised free breast cancer screening for its clients in the Sukura ‘1’ Business Centre in Accra.

Over 200 clients and staff from Kaneshie, Mamprobi, Sukura and Dansoman had their breasts screened by medical team from the Breast Cancer Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Deputy Managing Director of ASA Savings and Loans Limited, Shah Md. Abdul Wahab said the event is in commemoration of the Breast Cancer Awareness in the month of October.

He indicated that breast cancer awareness is an effort to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of breast cancer through screening and education on symptoms and treatment.

The DMD noted that the breast cancer screening is a nationwide exercise held in six regions across the country.

He intimated that women are core part of their business forming about 99percent of the 215,000 client base in all the 113 branches in six regions.

Mr. Wahab posited that aside the breast screening and awareness, the company has frequently organized medical screening for the treatment of malaria, Hepatitis-B, blood pressure, diabetic, breast cancer, distribution of mosquito nets as well as donations of food items in 42 communities benefiting 7,401 people at the cost of US$35,000 (GHC157,025).

He intimated that this year, the company budgeted US$75,000 (GHC367,500) to increase their support to more deprived communities in which they operate by providing mechanized boreholes, scholarships to needy but brilliant children; general health screening with free medicine, breast cancer screening, distribution of mosquito nets, donation to orphanages and underprivileged schools.

“As at last month ASA Savings and Loans has expensed USD45,000/ GHS216,000 out of the USD75,000 benefiting 8,100 persons through 52 activities in different regions,” the DMD stated.

The Human Resource Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Limited, Edith Anoku noted that the event forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to give back to community in which they operate.

According to her, the life of the women who forms majority of their business is key to the sustainability and success of the company.

She added that the frequent medical screening plus medicine is aimed at improving the health of their clients to stay in business.