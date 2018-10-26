TVET Institutions Gear Up For First National Skills Competitions In Accra

Winners from the first Zonal Skills Competitions will converge at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra from 6th to 9th November, 2018 to compete at the First National Skills Competitions which is being organised by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COVET).

The first of its kind in the country is under the theme “Skills for Jobs and National Development”

. The skills areas competed in at the Zonal Level are Construction work and Brick laying, Electrical Installation, Wood Construction/Furniture Design, Autobody, Automobile Technology, Baking and Cooking (Catering), Beauty Therapy and Hairdressing (Cosmetology), Welding Construction and Metal Works and Mechatronics. The rest are Information Network Cabling, IT Software Solutions for Business, Fashion Technology and Graphic Design Technology. The first three winners of each skill area will compete at the National level at the Ghana Trade Fair Centre from 6th to 9th November, 2018.

Addressing the media ahead of the competition, the Executive Director of COVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah said, the competition is a “preparation platform” for the Ghanaian youth in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution across the length and breadth of the country to showcase their creativity and innovation in various TVET disciplines and to inspire them to strive for world class excellence, develop their skills and introduce them to a variety of skill-specific careers.”

Dr Kyei Asamoah explained that Ghana is preparing to be a member country of World Skills International, the organizers of the World Skills Competition, an international event where people under 25-years of age represent their countries and compete in various skills categories. He added that depending on the quality of skills exhibited, one competitor in some skill areas will be selected from the National Competition to represent Ghana at World Skills Africa, Kigali 2018 (Rwanda) and World Skills Khazan 2019 (Russia). He therefore called on the youth who are competing at the National Level to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their skills.

It is expected that these competitions would lead to change the perception of the youth and the general public towards skills development and create a strong human resource base for Ghana’s Industrialization.

The skills competition is being supported by the European Union, German Government, SECO, GIZ, Amatrol, De Lorenzo and Konrad Adenauer Foundation. COTVET is also looking forward for sponsorship with the private sector.

The Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) is a body set up by an Act of Parliament, ACT 718 in 2006, to coordinate and oversee all aspects of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in the country and also to provide for related matters. COTVET therefore has the responsibility to create awareness of the importance of Skill Development in the economic development of the Country.

The Council organised Zonal Skills Competitions from 18th to 21st September, 2018 in Accra and Kumasi respectively in 13 different skill areas.