Kenya: US Ambassador Unveils $45 Million Livestock Market Systems Program

On Wednesday, United States Ambassador to Kenya, Robert F. Godec opened the Sh38 million ($380,000) upgraded Lodwar Livestock Market.

The funds went towards improving the market's infrastructure and water system which were in deplorable conditions. The improved structures and facilities is expected spur economic growth in the livestock industry and create wealth, employment and resilience within the community.

'The U.S. government is committed to unlocking the full economic potential of the ASAL counties. We will…continue to support the trade of livestock, livestock products, pasture and fodder production, and fishing,' said U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Robert F. Godec.

Ambassador Godec also announced that the United States Government, together with the Kenyan Government had launched a new Sh4.5 billion ($45 million) program called Livestock Market Systems.

The five-year project funded through the U.S. government's Feed the Future program will strengthen market systems in northern Kenya in an initiative that will benefit more than 240,000 households in Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana, and Wajir counties.

The Livestock Market Systems program provides grants, vocational and technical education, business support services, and policy expertise to expand and diversify economic opportunities to improve community resilience to climate shocks and reduce poverty, hunger, and malnutrition.

A total of 94,000 households in the five counties have benefitted from USAID's investments to support pastoralist communities to cope better with and recover from climate-related stresses.

The Lodwar Livestock Market was built through the Resilience and Economic Growth in the Arid Lands - Accelerated Growth (REGAL-AG) program and the water system for this market was constructed under the Kenya Resilient Arid Lands Partnership for Integrated Development (Kenya RAPID) program.

Support to entrepreneurs and local businesses is a key component of Feed the Future, the United States Government's global hunger and food initiative. The initiative works to reduce hunger and poverty, increase social stability, and build strong foundations for economic growth through strengthened social, economic, and environmental resilience.