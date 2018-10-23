Ghanaians Challenged To Desist From Egotistic Attitude

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Quist Blue Diamond, Lucy Quist, has advised Ghanaians to desist from working against and pulling down each other in a bid to progress since that attitude has negative implications on Ghana's branding.

According to her, Ghanaians should be proud of themselves and encourage each other in order to build a stronger and positive brand.

She made this statement at the 2nd Edition of the Annual Executive Women Network Conference recently held in Accra.

The CEO of Stratcomm Africa, Ms. Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, who was the chairperson of the event agreed with her saying, it's about time Ghanaians stopped the backbiting and built strong Ghana brand image.

"We should not look down on ourselves. Each of us is made in Ghana and therefore we should be proud of who we are, and not put each others down but build each other up. That is what I think Ghanaians should do for ourselves so that we build a strong and positive brand out there ", she added.

Madam Cobbah added that, projecting a good, positive Ghanaian brand image will also attract the global market to Ghana, thus the need to do away with the "pulling down mentality".

"I think Ghana desire what is good for themselves and if we deliberately take actions to do what is good for us, that becomes our brand. The world also likes good things so they will see a good brand and come to us", madam cobbah said.

The 2018 Executive Women Network conference dubbed "implementing Brand Ghana - The Role Of Women leaders sought to champion the implementation of a bold brand Ghana agenda that positions the country as the best place for business, investment and tourism .

The conference featured four-panel discussions and a fireside chat featuring distinguished Ghanaians from the business community.

The executive women network is a non-profit organization of women in senior management and executive positions in private sectors and entrepreneurs of well established businesses in Ghana