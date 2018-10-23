Police Chase Daring Woman Robber Who Broke Jail

Police have mounted a search for the re-arrest of a young woman armed robber who managed to break jail from the Dodowa Police Station a week ago.

The escapee, who identified herself to police as Benedicta Obeng Kumaye, aka Nana Ama, was being processed for court on a charge of robbery, when she forced her way out the cells and fled.

The Dodowa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Patrick Kwarpong, briefing The Chronicle, said that the escapee and her accomplice, also at large, on October 10, engaged the services of a taxi driver from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to Larteh on the Akwapim Range.

According to the police boss, when they got to Larteh, the passengers informed the driver that the one they went looking for was not available, and that he should take them back to Accra.

As the Toyota Corolla, with registration number GW 4442-17, was descending the steep mountain, around 2 p.m., they asked the driver to park for them to attend nature's call, to which he obliged.

The man reportedly pulled a gun while the woman drew a knife, which they used to threaten the driver.

After succumbing to their threats, the two drove the vehicle down to Ayikuma and joined the Doryumu road.

Upon noticing the unstable movement of the car driving at unusual speed, a motor rider became suspicious and followed them.

Realising that the bike was closing in on them, the armed robber maneuvered the car in attempt to run over the biker, a move which confirmed his suspicion.

Other bikers also joined in the chase and finally trapped the occupants of the cab.

The suspected robbers stopped and took to their heels, while the man held on to his gun, and the young woman brandishing her knife.

The woman, who could not run fast was overpowered and first taken to the Ayikuma Police Station before been transferred to Dodowa.

Mr Kwarpong added that the driver of the taxi later called at the police station, where his statement was taken.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama, who earlier refused to cooperate with the police, was placed in custody to be put before court the following day.

The Divisional Commander continued that during the night, there was a heavy storm, leading to the lights going off.

As a routine, at about 02:00hrs, the Counter Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) and his Station Orderly (SO) went to check on the inmates, only to discover that Nana Ama had escaped.

The NCO and the SO have since been given ten days to re-arrest her for prosecution.

The police have also promised to give a handsome reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspect.