NABCO is a propaganda tool for NPP to meet its' supporters needs – Inusah Fuseini

NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, views government's Nation Builder’s Corps as a political propaganda tool ostensibly designed to meet the needs of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“This is a variant of the NYEP. This is not employment. This is not anything new. We see it to be more deceitful if you try to package it. I am beginning to be more convinced that this was a political propaganda tool employed by the NPP to meet its legitimate aspirations of its supporters,” Mr. Fuseini said on Citi FM’s/TV’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue.

NABCO lacks strategy

He further indicated that there was no “strategic blueprint” regarding the implementation of the initiative.

“I had earlier requested for a strategic blueprint for the programme and up till now there is no strategic blueprint. It is not there. If it were there, government would have stated how the people were going to work and transit after they have completed their training.”

Government introduced the NABCO initiative as part of its commitment towards addressing the high youth unemployment in the country.

100,000 recruits of NABCO successfully passed out on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Accra.

Some members of the Minority have however cast doubts about the programme’s significance.

NABCO programme will waste Ghana's resources – Kofi Adams

Apart from Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Employment Committee, Richard Quashigah, who described the initiative as mediocre, the National Organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams, has also indicated that the programme is just a repeated initiative.

According to Mr. Adams, the initiative will deplete the country's resources.

Speaking on Citi TV's Breakfast Daily, Mr. Adams maintained that NABCO should have been run under already existent systems like the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

“Why the rush in changing and renaming things? This is creating its own bureaucracy and wasting so much. That is my worry. Aside from the worry of these professionals who feel that there is space and opportunity, this is bureaucracy that is taking so much from our coffers.”

NaBCo programme is unsustainable – Ade Coker

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, has also said the programme is unsustainable.

NABCO will succeed – Nana Addo tells critics

President Akufo-Addo at the pass out ceremony, hit back at critics who downplayed the impact of the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO) initiative.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the initiative will go a long way to partly address the current unemployment situation in the country.

He is optimistic the country will benefit from the talents of the NABCo graduates.

“As has become the norm with every bold initiative proposed by this administration, this programme, predictably, was not only ridiculed in certain quarters but also met with pessimistic and cynical comments with some going to the extent of urging graduates from our nations tertiary institutions not to register for the programme. In NABCO, we have planted the seeds of growth and future of our country. I am in no doubt whatsoever that NABCO will succeed,” he added.

By: Marian Ansah/citinewsroom.com/Ghana