Ghanaians Happy To See Mahama Coming Back--Kofi Adams

National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has said Ghanaians, having realized that they had been deceived by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), are now yearning for former President John Dramani Mahama's return as President of Ghana.

“Ghanaians have realized that they have been lied to and wherever you go, there is genuine love for Mahama. The country is yearning for John Dramani Mahama,”Mr. Adams said on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News.

He made this comment while making a case for why the former President is the best candidate for the Flagbearer position of the party.

John Mahama formally declared his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) presidential primaries after his letter of intent was presented to the party on his behalf by a delegation led by former Ambassador, Daniel Ohene Agyekum at the NDC headquarters Thursday, August 23, 2018, in Accra.

Others members of the delegation included former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Valerie Sawyer, Ambassador Victor Smith, Inusah Fuseini and a host of Members of Parliament.

Mr. Mahama joins other high profile candidates within the NDC including the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, and Nadowli Kaleo MP, Alban Bagbin.

Other candidates are Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah; a former Trade and Industry Minister; Former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, and Cape Coast South MP Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.

Support from Regional Chairmen, MPs

The 10 Regional Chairmen of the NDC backed the candidature of Mr. Mahama for election 2020 before he had even made the announcement.

The ten regional chairmen, after a meeting at the time, issued a communique in which they urged the former President to consider running for the 2020 polls.

Ninety-four NDC MPs out of the Minority Caucus of 106 also endorsed Mr. Mahama as the flagbearer for the 2020 polls prior to his announcement.

The list of the MPs backing him was made public after he made his intention to contest public.

The 94 MPs welcomed the decision and promised to support Mahama's campaign.

A statement from the MPs said: “As Members of Parliament, we would like to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama for hearkening to the cries of our Constituents which we presented to him when we met him four (4) months ago. Our Constituents had one simple message – President Mahama should avail himself to the people of Ghana to salvage the sinking ship under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Today He has heeded the clarion call of the people and we are grateful.”

Incompetent Mahama wants comeback to do more damage' – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has however said it will be suicidal for Ghanaians to hand over the administration of the country back to former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Dr. Bawumia indicated that the living conditions of Ghanaians will be worse off if John Mahama and the NDC return to office.

“I hear the incompetent one says he wants to come back. He wants to come and do more damage. As if he didn't do enough damage? Well, we are waiting for him. You have to remember what happened when we came to office. After many years of incompetent economic management, you cannot describe it any other than incompetent economic management.”