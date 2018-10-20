Trade Fair Hosts NDC Elections On November 17th

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to hold its national executive elections on November 17, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in the Greater Accra Region.

The National Organiser of the NDC, Kofi Adams made this known on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News.

“The party’s National Congress is on the 17th of November for National Executives at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre.”

Giving a summary of what is expected at the Congress, Mr Adams said: “there will be a report from the General Secretary, motion will be moved and it will be debated and accepted. Financial reports will be done. There will also be amendments.”

NDC elects regional executives

Last month, the opposition the NDC elected its regional executives nationwide.

Delegates from all 275 constituencies gathered at various designated centers to elect regional officers.

The Founder of the NDC, former President Jerry John Rawlings had earlier urged delegates to elect committed executives who will serve the interest of the party since to him, “the outcome of these conferences will go a long way in determining the future direction of the party.”

NDC to elect flagbearer in December 2018

The NDC has slated December 2018 for the election of its flagbearer for the 2020 presidential election.

General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the date is in line with what their constitution proposes.

“We have taken note of our constitutional requirement to choose our Flagbearer, 24 months before the next elections and the constitution not having been amended yet, we can safely calculate our timelines from 7th December 2020, so that will bring us back to 7th of December 2018 for a choice to be made on who leads our party into the next general elections.”

Already, some members of the NDC have declared their intention to contest the flagbearer position.

This includes the former president, John Dramani Mahama.