Unemployed Defiles Minor

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday handed down a seven-year jail term to Benjamin Akuetteh aka Kwei Peh, unemployed, for sexually abusing a seven-year old girl at Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra.

Akuetteh pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement at the court, presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah Doko, who convicted him on his own plea.

When Akuetteh was asked if he had something to say before the court hands down the sentence, he pleaded with the victim's parents to forgive him.

'I beg the victim's parents to forgive me,' Akuetteh said.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo, told the court that the complainant is a painter residing at Kosoa in the Central Region, whilst the victim resides at Kaneshie with her mother.

ASP Boafo said Akuetteh resided in the same vicinity with the victim and her mother, who the victim's mother occasionally sends on errands.

Akuetteh took advantage of that and lured the victim to different places and defiled her on two occasions on October 6 and 10, this year, at about 1600 hours whiles her mother was away.

Prosecution said the victim's mother suspected foul play and quizzed her, based on which she revealed her sexual ordeals.

The complainant arrested Akuetteh and escorted him to the Police Station where a medical report was given to her to seek medical care for the victim.

Prosecution said the convict, in his caution statement, admitted the offence.