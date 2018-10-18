More Donations Towards GJA Awards

Three Institutions have presented cheques totalling GHC 50,000 to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in support of the 23rd GJA Awards Programme, slated for October 27, this year.

Komos Energy, a premier International oil company, working in Ghana presented GHC 20,000, while Stanbic Bank, Ghana, and Okurifi Communications Consult and Studio 502, a communication firm, presented GH¢15,000 cedis each.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Affail Monney, the President of the GJA lauded the role the various institutions had played in support of the GJA Awards over the years, saying they had never turned their backs on the Association, unlike other companies.

Mr Monney said Ghana had been touted as the beacon of Africa because of the immense role played by the media and how the work of some gems in the media had been recognised.

This year's ceremony, he said, would offer some prominent persons the platform to share their views on Investigative Journalism.

'These eminent personalities would also throw light on the boundaries of the media so that the media do not offend the law,' he explained

The GJA President noted that after the latest Anas expose' the media had received a lot of backlash, saying the Association would, therefore, like to throw more light on the parameters set out for Investigative Journalism.

Mr George Sarpong, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Kosmos Energy, said his organisation felt honoured to be part of GJA's activities over the years and pledged their commitment to sustain their assistance.

Mr Sarpong said it was laudable that the media educated citizens on the activities in the oil sector.

He said Kosmos Energy, as part of it roles, had set up a Kosmos Innovation Centre to train and develop the potentials of young men and women to make them resourceful for nation building.

Mr Amos William Abaidoo, the Manager of Digital Marketing, Stanbic Bank Ghana, urged the GJA to continue with the good works.

Ms Araba Brown, Project Coordinator of Okurufi Communications Consult and Studio 502, also commended the media for its role in the recent Egg Campaign.

According to her, before the Egg Campaign the public held on to so many misperceptions on the consumption of eggs, but with the role of the media those perceptions had been demystified after the behavioural change campaign.

Ms Brown said the amount donated formed part of the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture's package for the Best Reporter in Poultry Farming.

Ms Mary Mensah, the Public Affairs Officer of the GJA and Mrs Audrey Dekalu, the Treasurer, took turns to receive the various cheques.

Ms Mensah expressed her gratitude to the three institutions for their generosity and efforts to promote professionalism in the media.