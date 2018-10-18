Delta Focre Attacks Roads Minister Over Road Contracts

Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta nearly became the next victim of the rampaging member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Forces this week.

The heavily built men were about to storm the Roads Ministry in Accra and drag him from his office for failing to give members of the group road contracts.

It would be recalled that members of the same group stormed the Ashanti Region Coordinating Council and sacked the Regional Security Coordinator from his office because he was not a known party member.

The group in recent times also disrupted an NPP meeting in Tafo-Pankrono in the Ashanti Region and chased out Evaluation Minister, Dr Akoto Osei.

Two of the members of the group were arrested by the police in the Ashanti Region.

Richard Yaw Brefo, 51; and Paul Atta Onyinah, 49; were arrested at Tafo-Pankrono and charged with conspiracy to commit crime and rioting.

The next stop of the Delta Force was at the Roads Ministry where they sought to go and attack the Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta for failing to give out contracts.

Their dream did not however materialise as the group met Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong at the Ministry.

The members of the group upon seeing the maverick politician approached him to discuss other issues with him.

The MP then took them to the office of the Minister and introduced them to him.

“The Minister was nice to them when I introduced them as the party people and demanded that he and other ministers should consider given them contracts…,” Ken Agyapong narrated on Accra-based Oman FM on Tuesday as monitored by GhanaNewsPage.Com.

According to the Legislator, the group after exiting from the office later thanked him and confided in him that they wanted to attack the Minister for failing to give them contracts.

“I told them they are fools because the Minister cannot do that so they should go to their regional coordiantors…,” he added.

He further entreated the footsoldiers of the NPP to exercise restraint and be rest assured that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver on his promise.