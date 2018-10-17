Dalex Finance Empowers Female Entrepreneurs Through Training

Tuesday 16th October 2018, Accra: Dalex Finance has held a capacity building workshop for selected female entrepreneurs, senior executives and managers from the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce (GNCC).

The workshop was designed to help participants visualize the future of their businesses, identify opportunities and effectively handle constraints that come with running a business.

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Ken Thompson, and Director of Business Operations, Joe Jackson were the facilitators at the one-day workshop held last Thursday at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra.

Ken Thompson said “…these are trying time for businesses in Ghana; several constraints exist. The ability to exploit limited prospects and grow your business into the future will be the difference between businesses that survive and those that fail. Dalex sponsored the workshop to equip members of the ladies’ caucus of the GNCC with the skill and tools to ensure their businesses survive and grow…”.

He noted that the absence of these skills collapsed many businesses from a myriad of problems such as branding and marketing, failure to access institutional finance, poor pricing and margin strategy, etc.

The Central Regional President of the GNCC Women’s Forum and Managing Director of Midany Enterprise, Mrs. Millicent Osei participated in the workshop and shared her experience and impression. She said “… I have gained a lot of insight into how to streamline my operations and strategise in the competitive market. I also feel better equipped to organize my finances and relate to clients. The workshop proved very insightful…”.

Mrs. Ivy Appiah manages Tiwajo Industries Limited, producers and distributors of cosmetics. She was a beneficiary of the workshop and said “…the course was very practical and interactive. I found it very useful”.

ABOUT DALEX FINANCE:

Dalex Finance, established and licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), is wholly Ghanaian owned and operated. Over the last four years, the company’s turnover has grown by over 100% on a compound annual basis. Dalex Finance has a nationwide operation. It employs over 3000 persons, has 10 branches and 120 sales points.