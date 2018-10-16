NPP Disowns Vigilante Group Delta Force

Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party has said the party does not own vigilante groups as has been largely speculated by some Ghanaians.

He said the party, nonetheless, does not overlook the support it got from some groups in the country.

“The NPP does not have any vigilante group. Delta Force is not a wing of the NPP. I will not deny that delta force has supported the NPP in terms of campaigning and other activities during elections but we don’t endorse lawlessness. We dissociate from lawlessness,” Mr. Buaben Asamoah who is also MP for Adenta told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.

The comment comes on the back of the recent attack on the Tafo-Pankrono MP Dr Akoto Osei by members of the Delta Force, who are avowed loyalists of the ruling party.

Dr Akoto Osei was reportedly whisked away to safety after the group inflicted mayhem on supporters who had converged for the gathering.

The group was reportedly upset over the numerous unfulfilled promises made to them by the minister and the leadership of the party in the Ashanti region.

Commenting on the economy, the legal practitioner said Ghanaians will keep faith with the NPP in the 2020 elections because they have proven to be better managers of the Ghanaian economy in spite of the challenges bequeath to them by the Mahama administration.

“We are better managers of this economy, we better managers of governance; we have shown that in the Martin Amidu appointment, we are better managers of the social needs of the people and free SHS has confirmed that now”.