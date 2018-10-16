Attorney General Pushes For The Establishment Of Courts In Prisons

Madam Sophia Akuffo, the Chief Justice, has called for the building of courts in the major prison facilities across the country.

She said such a venture will decentralize the court system and fasten justice delivery in the country.

'The building of court is an executive matter, particularly courts inside prisons, so, while we all see the need for more, I would like to suggest that, at least, going forward, we want to see some cooperation with the executive in the construction of these courts", she said.

Sophia Akuffo said this at the inauguration of a special high court cited in the Kumasi central prisons.

According to her, this is necessary as it remains one of the missing links in Ghana's justice delivery system.

Justice Sophia Akuffo

'Not only that, but I would also like to recommend that if it's decided, we build any new prisons, the design must incorporate court services, full-scale court services, you build it, we will be there to administer justice', she added.

The court at the prison will adjudicate remand cases and convicts who desire to appeal against their convictions or sentences.