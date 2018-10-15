Era Of Bad Roads: Irate Ablekuma Residents Burn Tyres, Invoke Curses On Policians

It was quite a nasty and unpleasant scene at Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra, when angry residents came out in their numbers to protest against bad roads in the area.

Ablekuma is said to be one of the fastest developing areas in Accra.

The charged crowd, clad in red bands, barricaded major routes within Ablekuma and set flames on car tyres chanting and invoking curses on Ghanaian politicians.

According to the angry residents, the politicians have used the same bad roads to campaign during elections but have never taken the trouble upon themselves to rehabilitate the bad roads of Ablekuma.

"When you close from work and you want a taxi to go home, as soon as you mention Ablekuma to the driver, he will turn you down because of the bad roads," one of the aggrieved residents stated.

"These roads have become so unmotorable to the extent that it is damaging our cars everyday; in fact, we are fed up," another resident lamented.

The sad aspect of the whole story is that the Ga Central Municipal Assembly, have failed to address countless petitions submitted concerning the fixing of the bad roads.