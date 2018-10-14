Ghanaians Don't Need A Change Of Government, Not Now Nor Later

8 years in power of the NDC was like hell for Ghanaians.

I quite remember industries collapsed because of frequent interrupted electricity supply "dumsor" ,paying huge judgement debt for party cronies,destroying the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS),Massive Corruption, increased number of unemployed graduates,businesses collapsed due to huge tax and import duties among other related things. Ghana was faced with hunger because the Agric Sector growth declined as we were importing food and high electricity tariff.

Governance and presidency was reduced to lies,(ie;in the "Greenbook" we had the eastern corridor roads among others completed. We had a president who insulted concerned citizens who criticized his government.)

But now we have a serious and a competent government in power working tirelessly for the good people of Ghana and you hear this same party(NDC) shouting give us another chance.

Another chance to come and collapse Free Shs,NHIS,Planting for food,Industries and Jobs, decrease in the price of electricity.

Ghanaians are currently enjoying the best governance. We now have a President and we don't need a "dead" mouthpiece.

The NPP with just few months in office have been able to revive the economy which is now attracting foreign investors to invest in this country,About 145,000 who have been unemployed since 2009 are now employed with least pay Ghc500,Ghana is the only country among 24 leading sellers of cocoa beans in the world who maintained it's price even though the price over the years have been declining,massive infrastructure development (ie;Kumasi phase lifting project, Construction of the Komfo Anokye MBU by our able 1st Lady),retooling of the security services and just recently though this government has been able to solve dumsor and is now exporting power.The government has launched a solar power plan which is going to be used in all state institutions including jubilee house and Parliament house and this is going to reduce pressure on the national grid as well as reduce the cost of energy debt on it's budget. Also, the government has signed an agreement with a Singaporean architect to come and redesign Accra .

Anything you want to come and do for Ghanaians just tell us and we are going to do it because Ghanaians now have a listening president not a dead mouthpiece and when the president was giving his speech after being sworn in he told us to be citizens, not spectators.

Ghanaians are not ready for any dead mouthpiece again.

David Antwi Boasiako

