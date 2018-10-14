MP for Tatale Sunguli constituency donates exercise books to his constituency

More than 10,000 students in primary schools in the Tatale Sanguli constituency in the Northern Region have benefited from free exercise books and pencils donated by the Member of Parliament for the area, Tampi Acheapong Simon.

According to the MP, the gesture is to assist parents in the provision of learning materials to their children.

Mr. Acheampong Simon, who is a former teacher, said he knows wanted to support parents with the donation.

“As a former teacher and now the people's representative, I know what it is in this our district for parents to provide materials for their wards. So I took the decision to cushion the parents by donating these exercise books to be given to pupils at the basic schools. I know this might not be enough but atleast parents would not buy exercise books again,'' he said.

The Member of Parliament told the pupils to take their studies seriously so that they can become responsible leaders.

“I want you to be serious about education so that tomorrow you would be responsible leaders to serve mother Ghana and Tatale Sanguli so that there will be development''

Some of the pupils expressed their excitement to the MP and pledged to make good use of it.

“ We want to assure the MP that the books would put to good use. We also want to take advantage to make an appeal to the MP for furniture as he saw things for himself we do not have enough desks,” one student said. Another said, “we are happy that our MP has given us books, in fact, I didn't have enough exercise books but now that I am blessed to receive this from the MP, I think it will help me for now. We thank the MP for the good gesture.”

Some parents who were present at the short presentation ceremony were full of praise for the legislator.

“God bless the MP for the donation, we haven't seen this before for a long time and this gift has come at an appropriate time because things are hard now and it would have been difficult for some parents to provide for their children. This is a relief to us” a parent said.

The lack of furniture in schools in the constituency is a major challenge, forcing some students in some schools within the constituency to study while lying on their bellies.

A teacher of Sanguli D/A primary school in the Tatale Sanguli district, Jehinaw Solomon told Citi News that supervising the pupils in the class is sometimes difficult due to the situation.

“Some of them are stand, others will be moving around so controlling them is difficult so we are appealing for furniture, if they are well seated, class control will be easy and teaching and learning can go on smoothly”

The district director of education, Alhassan Alidu Junior told Citi News that the furniture situation is a big problem affecting teaching and learning in the district.

He, therefore, appealed to the district assembly and the MP to come to their aid in that regard.

“We want to use this opportunity to make a passionate appeal to the MP and the Tatale Sanguli district assembly to come to our aid in the provision of furniture in our schools. The furniture situation is a very big challenge which is affecting teaching and learning in the district. Our office here cannot do anything, so it is the responsibility of the district assembly to make sure that there are furniture in the schools.” he said.

–

By: Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira/citinewsroom.com/Ghana