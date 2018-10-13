Irate Youth Attack Atebubu-Amantin MCE

An irate mob mainly the youth yesterday attacked a team of revenue collectors from the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly led by the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu.

The team had visited Amantin to collect revenue due the assembly as part of a wider revenue mobilization effort currently underway in in the municipality.

The exercise is said to have started smoothly until the MCE and his team were invited to the chief’s palace for some discussion after which the team was met by the stone-throwing mob.

The MCE who according to reports was the target of the mob action, escaped unhurt but his official vehicle a Nissan Patrol with registration number GN 2270-11 had its front windscreen dented with a side and rear screens completely shattered.

A Toyota Tundra pick-up belonging to security operative accompanying the team was also not spared.

Three members of the team including a policeman received minor wounds on their hands and arms.

The Municipal Security Committee was in a meeting at a time of this report.