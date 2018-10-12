Defence Counsel For Dr. Obengfo Takes A Swipe At State

Defence Counsel for Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh aka Dr Obengfo, proprietor of Obengfo Hospital at Weija took a swipe at the police state, when the matter was called at the District Court.

Mr Jonathan Dzaisu, who held brief for Dr Maurice Ankrah, noted that, the police kept saying that the case docket of his client was being worked on and based on that the matter should be adjourned.

According to Mr Dzaisu, the state was swift and effective in arresting but when it came to advise on cases, the Police say the case dockets are being worked on, but all the they would continue to be patient when dealing with the state.

Mr Dzaisu's made the assertion after the Detective, Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, had told the District Court presided over by Ms Efua A. Sackey that the Office of the Attorney General was almost ready to deliver its advice.

Detective Chief Inspector Apiorsornu was optimistic that the said advice would be ready by the next court sitting.

The matter was therefore adjourned to November 8. The month long adjournment was due to the fact that Obengfo and his accomplice Edward K. Amponsah, a hospital Cleaner, are on bail.

Amponsah is being held for impersonation while Dr Obengfo is being held on a charge of murder.

Obengfo is being held for the death of Ms Stacy Ofei Darko, a deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP), who visited his facility.

On May 20, this year, Stacy 37, is said to have gone to Dr. Obengfo's Hospital for Liposuction and fat transfer surgery but she died the following day at about 1600 hours.

On May 22, this year, based on the alleged order of Dr Obengfo, Amponsah sent the body to three different mortuary facilities but the body was rejected because there was no relative of the deceased present.

Subsequently, the body was sent to the Saint Gregory Hospital Mortuary at Buduburam, where Amponsah allegedly presented himself as the biological brother of the deceased.

The body was then stored at the Morgue without the knowledge of the deceased relations.

On May 24, this year, relatives of the deceased got wind of it and reported the matter to the Police, who proceeded to the morgue and inspected the body.

When the Police inspected the corpse, it allegedly found multiple surgery fresh scars on some parts of her body. Later the body was transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for autopsy and the accused persons were later picked up by the police. Stacy has since been buried.