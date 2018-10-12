Nigeria Among 7 Worst Countries On World Bank's Human Capital Index

Nigeria has been ranked among seven worst countries on the first World Bank's Human Capital index.

The index released on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings , in Bali, Indonesia, Nigeria ranked 152 out of 157 countries on the list.

The rankings, based on health, education and survivability measures, assess the future productivity and earnings potential for citizens of 157 of the World Bank's member nations, and ultimately those countries' potential economic growth.

Nigeria shared the bottom of the index with countries like Chad, South Sudan, Niger, Mali, Liberia while Singapore topped the list, followed by South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong.

Jim Yong Kim, the World Bank Group president, described Nigeria as an example of an oil-rich country that neglected its education system.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the invitation of Oxford University, United Kingdom, will be delivering a special lecture highlighting ongoing investments, efforts and plans of the Nigerian government on human development on Friday, October 12, 2018.

At the event, Prof. Osinbajo will also be inaugurating the International Advisory Board (IAB) of Oxford University's African Studies Centre, under the School of Global and Area Studies (OSGA).

Members of the board are eminent leaders from across the world including several African countries like Nigeria and South Africa.